Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.03 changed hands at $0.64 or 9.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.78M. VMAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.53% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 52.35% up since then. When we look at Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.84K.

Analysts gave the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VMAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

Instantly VMAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.79 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 9.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.25%, with the 5-day performance at 25.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is 14.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11600.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VMAR’s forecast low is $25.15 with $25.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 166.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $966.41k.

The 2022 estimates are for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -620.40%.

VMAR Dividends

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.49% of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares while 2.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.91%. There are 2.09% institutions holding the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. stock share, with swisspartners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 47953.0 VMAR shares worth $0.32 million.

Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 25000.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 5949.0 shares worth around $24725.0.