Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Stock Forecast For 2022: $5.50 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 3.55 million Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.41M. VBLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -958.33% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VBLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2740 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -4.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.81%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is -87.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VBLT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2191.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.67% over the past 6 months, a -13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 181.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $120k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188k and $199k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 517.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings to increase by 18.70%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.95% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares while 20.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.93%. There are 20.48% institutions holding the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock share, with Lion Point Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million VBLT shares worth $4.38 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 1.02 million shares worth $1.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 40323.0 shares worth around $74194.0.