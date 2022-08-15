Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.14 changing hands around $0.33 or 6.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.74B. VCSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.01% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 53.7% up since then. When we look at Vacasa Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VCSA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vacasa Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 64.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.99 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.19%, with the 5-day performance at 64.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is 98.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VCSA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vacasa Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.34% over the past 6 months, a -566.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $285.48 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vacasa Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $388.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vacasa Inc. earnings to decrease by -733.30%.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of Vacasa Inc. shares while 80.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.95%. There are 80.68% institutions holding the Vacasa Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 29.08% of the shares, roughly 62.47 million VCSA shares worth $516.66 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.73% or 23.06 million shares worth $190.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.5 million shares estimated at $37.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $13.18 million.