UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.49 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.89B. PATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -220.16% off its 52-week high of $65.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.66, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.19 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.01%, with the 5-day performance at -2.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 13.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.86% over the past 6 months, a -112.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UiPath Inc. will fall -1,200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $230.81 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $269.6 million.

The 2022 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to decrease by -549.60%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 06.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.36% of UiPath Inc. shares while 62.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.55%. There are 62.54% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 37.6 million PATH shares worth $775.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 27.25 million shares worth $562.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.47 million shares estimated at $443.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 8.33 million shares worth around $171.75 million.