Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 4.11 million Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.26 changed hands at -$2.99 or -11.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.17B. TRQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.49% off its 52-week high of $31.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 58.08% up since then. When we look at Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 746.38K.

Analysts gave the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TRQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Instantly TRQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.33 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -11.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.57%, with the 5-day performance at 4.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is 7.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRQ’s forecast low is $29.40 with $37.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $411.87 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $323.14 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. earnings to increase by 29.20%.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.79% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares while 36.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.95%. There are 36.39% institutions holding the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock share, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 18.83 million TRQ shares worth $565.54 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 5.53 million shares worth $166.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 2.61 million shares estimated at $78.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $64.59 million.