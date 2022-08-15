Torrid Holdings Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Torrid Holdings Inc. Is Weak With -56.92% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.01 changed hands at $0.76 or 12.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $648.00M. CURV’s last price was a discount, traded about -373.47% off its 52-week high of $33.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 47.22% up since then. When we look at Torrid Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.78K.

Analysts gave the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CURV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Torrid Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Instantly CURV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.05 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 12.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.05%, with the 5-day performance at 39.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) is 66.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.93, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CURV’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Torrid Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.22% over the past 6 months, a -28.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Torrid Holdings Inc. will fall -30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $351.51 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Torrid Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $313.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $294.74 million and $306.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -222.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.20% per year.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.15% of Torrid Holdings Inc. shares while 87.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.70%. There are 87.78% institutions holding the Torrid Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sycamore Partners Management, L.P the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 79.43% of the shares, roughly 82.35 million CURV shares worth $499.05 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.34% or 2.43 million shares worth $14.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.35 million shares estimated at $14.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $5.57 million.