Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 34.43 million Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changing hands around $0.49 or 49.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.11M. TISI’s current price is a discount, trading about -236.05% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 64.63% up since then. When we look at Team Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.70K.

Analysts gave the Team Inc. (TISI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TISI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Team Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Instantly TISI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 49.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.88%, with the 5-day performance at 17.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is 33.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TISI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -784.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -376.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $223.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Team Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $225.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $207.3 million and $210.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Team Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.27% of Team Inc. shares while 60.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.38%. There are 60.96% institutions holding the Team Inc. stock share, with Corre Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 33.73% of the shares, roughly 14.55 million TISI shares worth $32.15 million.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 2.01 million shares worth $4.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.96 million shares estimated at $2.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $1.58 million.