Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $4.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.89 million Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.36 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.51M. SOND’s last price was a discount, traded about -361.02% off its 52-week high of $10.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 61.86% up since then. When we look at Sonder Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOND as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Instantly SOND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.77 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.33%, with the 5-day performance at 28.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is 156.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOND’s forecast low is $3.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonder Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.16% over the past 6 months, a 98.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 102.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.52 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sonder Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $133.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 97.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sonder Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.60%.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.64% of Sonder Holdings Inc. shares while 48.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.40%. There are 48.77% institutions holding the Sonder Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 17.95 million SOND shares worth $85.24 million.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 15.86 million shares worth $75.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund. With 2.43 million shares estimated at $5.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $5.97 million.