Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.15 changed hands at $0.46 or 17.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.01M. LITM’s last price was a discount, traded about -484.76% off its 52-week high of $18.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 32.7% up since then. When we look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.00K.

Analysts gave the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LITM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Instantly LITM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.33 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 17.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.31%, with the 5-day performance at 26.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) is 41.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LITM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -376.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. earnings to decrease by -203.20%.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.99% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares while 3.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.15%. There are 3.51% institutions holding the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock share, with Arosa Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million LITM shares worth $1.88 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 4113.0 shares estimated at $13572.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.