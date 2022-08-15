Should You Invest In Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 2.39 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.26 changed hands at -$0.41 or -6.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.01B. HLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.78% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.04, which suggests the last value was 3.51% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.58 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HLN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.39 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.07%, with the 5-day performance at -10.71% in the red.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.47, meaning bulls need a downside of -80.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLN’s forecast low is $2.80 with $3.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 38.5% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to increase by 21.40%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.40% of Haleon plc shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.