Should You Invest In Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.20 changed hands at $0.65 or 41.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.09M. CNFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.82% off its 52-week high of $4.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 41.82% up since then. When we look at Conifer Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80K.

Analysts gave the Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CNFR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conifer Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) trade information

Instantly CNFR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 41.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.17%, with the 5-day performance at 45.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) is 28.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -62.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNFR’s forecast low is $1.35 with $1.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 38.64% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conifer Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.65% over the past 6 months, a 47.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conifer Holdings Inc. will rise 47.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.62 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Conifer Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $23.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.53 million and $26.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Conifer Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -282.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CNFR Dividends

Conifer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.40% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares while 6.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.77%. There are 6.97% institutions holding the Conifer Holdings Inc. stock share, with IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million CNFR shares worth $0.59 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 43000.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Aegis Value, Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $1.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 43000.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.