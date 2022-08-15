Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $87.80 changed hands at -$0.91 or -1.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.58B. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -324.49% off its 52-week high of $372.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.06, which suggests the last value was 38.43% up since then. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.27 million.

Analysts gave the Sea Limited (SE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SE as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sea Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.09.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 93.70 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.35%, with the 5-day performance at 1.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 30.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SE’s forecast low is $60.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.13% over the past 6 months, a 7.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sea Limited will fall -31.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to decrease by -13.30%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.41% of Sea Limited shares while 60.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.85%.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC. With 28.61 million shares estimated at $3.43 billion under it, the former controlled 5.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sands Capital Management, LLC held about 3.91% of the shares, roughly 20.1 million shares worth around $2.41 billion.