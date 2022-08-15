Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.01 million Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138.10M. RMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -866.23% off its 52-week high of $7.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Romeo Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

Analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9876 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.90%, with the 5-day performance at -13.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is 30.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMO’s forecast low is $1.80 with $1.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -133.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Romeo Power Inc. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 167.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Romeo Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.25 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Romeo Power Inc. earnings to increase by 175.60%.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.60% of Romeo Power Inc. shares while 41.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.75%. There are 41.79% institutions holding the Romeo Power Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.27% of the shares, roughly 10.99 million RMO shares worth $16.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 6.76 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $1.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $3.82 million.