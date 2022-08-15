Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.39. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at $0.19 or 21.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.00M. RELI’s last price was a discount, traded about -871.3% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 25.93% up since then. When we look at Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.54K.

Analysts gave the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RELI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 21.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.23%, with the 5-day performance at 25.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is -22.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RELI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -548.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -548.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Reliance Global Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.6 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Reliance Global Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.50%.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.60% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares while 4.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.18%. There are 4.84% institutions holding the Reliance Global Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.70% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million RELI shares worth $1.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.6 million.