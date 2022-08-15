Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV): Don’t Ditch PSTV Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 46.08 million Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changing hands around $0.28 or 52.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.81M. PSTV’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.95% off its 52-week high of $2.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 51.85% up since then. When we look at Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.23K.

Analysts gave the Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PSTV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Instantly PSTV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 52.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.70%, with the 5-day performance at 9.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 1.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44620.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSTV’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -517.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -146.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plus Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.09% over the past 6 months, a 25.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.40%.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares while 14.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.86%. There are 14.62% institutions holding the Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.77% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million PSTV shares worth $1.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.80% or 0.86 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $0.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.22 million.