Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 9.53 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.57 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.05B. PLUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.25% off its 52-week high of $46.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.70, which suggests the last value was 57.05% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.71 million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.11 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.64%, with the 5-day performance at 17.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 66.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $24.60 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.64% over the past 6 months, a -16.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $274.79 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $337.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to increase by 51.00%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.40% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 56.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.92%. There are 56.37% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 57.18 million PLUG shares worth $1.71 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.69% or 50.29 million shares worth $1.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 16.66 million shares estimated at $497.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 13.09 million shares worth around $390.68 million.