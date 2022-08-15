PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.59 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $251.89M. PLBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -673.7% off its 52-week high of $43.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 14.13% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLBY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.68 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.02%, with the 5-day performance at -16.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -10.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLBY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.55% for it to hit the projected low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLBY Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.32% over the past 6 months, a 97.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLBY Group Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.89 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $86.12 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc. earnings to increase by 143.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.96% of PLBY Group Inc. shares while 59.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.12%. There are 59.99% institutions holding the PLBY Group Inc. stock share, with Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 23.45% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million PLBY shares worth $139.91 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 1.82 million shares worth $23.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $4.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $8.08 million.