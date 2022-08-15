Performance & Trends Of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Stock

In the latest trading session, 3.15 million Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.35 changed hands at -$1.2 or -4.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.82B. HAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.17% off its 52-week high of $43.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 37.14% up since then. When we look at Halliburton Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.08 million.

Analysts gave the Halliburton Company (HAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HAL as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Halliburton Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 29.75 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.21%, with the 5-day performance at 6.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 8.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAL’s forecast low is $32.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halliburton Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.82% over the past 6 months, a 86.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Halliburton Company will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.34 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Halliburton Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.6 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Halliburton Company earnings to increase by 148.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.15% per year.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 1.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Halliburton Company shares while 82.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.90%. There are 82.66% institutions holding the Halliburton Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 99.71 million HAL shares worth $3.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 72.92 million shares worth $2.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 29.14 million shares estimated at $913.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 25.27 million shares worth around $792.34 million.