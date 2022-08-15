PENN Stock: More Upside For Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)?

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.45 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.64B. PENN’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.71% off its 52-week high of $86.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.46, which suggests the last value was 29.35% up since then. When we look at Penn National Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Analysts gave the Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PENN as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.10 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.29%, with the 5-day performance at 10.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 29.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PENN’s forecast low is $36.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Penn National Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.80% over the past 6 months, a -47.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Penn National Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.51 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Penn National Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 147.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.56% per year.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares while 88.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.72%. There are 88.12% institutions holding the Penn National Gaming Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.13% of the shares, roughly 20.83 million PENN shares worth $782.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.23% or 17.8 million shares worth $669.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. With 7.46 million shares estimated at $280.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held about 3.56% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $212.38 million.