NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.14 million NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.18 changed hands at -$0.21 or -6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.41M. NN’s last price was a discount, traded about -381.76% off its 52-week high of $15.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.85, which suggests the last value was 41.82% up since then. When we look at NextNav Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the NextNav Inc. (NN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextNav Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Instantly NN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.70%, with the 5-day performance at 13.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) is 16.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -371.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -277.36% for it to hit the projected low.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextNav Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.71% over the past 6 months, a 86.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,201.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NextNav Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.04 million.

The 2022 estimates are for NextNav Inc. earnings to increase by 7.10%.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.21% of NextNav Inc. shares while 63.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 128.27%. There are 63.87% institutions holding the NextNav Inc. stock share, with Fortress Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 14.18 million NN shares worth $106.19 million.

Fleming, James B, Jr. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.06% or 9.71 million shares worth $72.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $2.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $4.81 million.