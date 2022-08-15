National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.22 million National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at $0.17 or 10.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $131.00M. NCMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.29% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 50.28% up since then. When we look at National CineMedia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 10.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.01%, with the 5-day performance at 2.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 81.65% up.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National CineMedia Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.54% over the past 6 months, a 72.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National CineMedia Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 145.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that National CineMedia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $69.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14 million and $41.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 364.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.60%. The 2022 estimates are for National CineMedia Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.33% per year.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11. The 6.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 6.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.07% of National CineMedia Inc. shares while 47.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.10%. There are 47.76% institutions holding the National CineMedia Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 21.34% of the shares, roughly 17.45 million NCMI shares worth $44.32 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.49% or 6.12 million shares worth $15.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $9.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $4.7 million.