Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.35 million Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $2.96 changed hands at $0.17 or 6.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $844.10M. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.81% off its 52-week high of $12.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 32.43% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Analysts gave the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.07 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.70%, with the 5-day performance at 8.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 37.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MVST’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Microvast Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $43.7 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -189.10%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.67% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares while 36.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.30%. There are 36.22% institutions holding the Microvast Holdings Inc. stock share, with Luxor Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 10.99 million MVST shares worth $73.61 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 6.0 million shares worth $40.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $8.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $21.42 million.