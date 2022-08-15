Let’s Dive Into The Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.76 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $328.77M. BBLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2005.26% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at Babylon Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BBLN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Babylon Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.88%, with the 5-day performance at -24.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -21.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBLN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -821.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 231.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.72 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Babylon Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $267.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 258.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Babylon Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -97.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.80% per year.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.15% of Babylon Holdings Limited shares while 32.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.69%. There are 32.78% institutions holding the Babylon Holdings Limited stock share, with Kinnevik AB (publ) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.41% of the shares, roughly 54.94 million BBLN shares worth $213.73 million.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.58% or 35.41 million shares worth $137.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $2.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $0.8 million.