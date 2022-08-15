Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at $0.3 or 13.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.10M. PIK’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.37% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 49.41% up since then. When we look at Kidpik Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kidpik Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.69 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 13.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.41%, with the 5-day performance at 20.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 73.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PIK’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -292.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -292.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kidpik Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.67 million and $5.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kidpik Corp. earnings to decrease by -91.50%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 93.48% of Kidpik Corp. shares while 8.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 127.03%. There are 8.28% institutions holding the Kidpik Corp. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 20483.0 PIK shares worth $98728.0.

National Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 20000.0 shares worth $96400.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 19500.0 shares estimated at $93990.0 under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 17545.0 shares worth around $33335.0.