JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.01 million JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $21.97 changed hands at $0.36 or 1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $207.18M. JAKK’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.89% off its 52-week high of $27.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.50, which suggests the last value was 65.86% up since then. When we look at JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.43K.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

Instantly JAKK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.93 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 116.24%, with the 5-day performance at -8.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is 61.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAKK’s forecast low is $23.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.69% for it to hit the projected low.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JAKKS Pacific Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 79.79% over the past 6 months, a 7.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JAKKS Pacific Inc. will fall -13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -471.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $264.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $144.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $258.97 million and $187.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.10%. The 2022 estimates are for JAKKS Pacific Inc. earnings to increase by 77.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

JAKK Dividends

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.06% of JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares while 45.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.78%. There are 45.79% institutions holding the JAKKS Pacific Inc. stock share, with Benefit Street Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.43% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million JAKK shares worth $18.69 million.

Huber Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 0.27 million shares worth $3.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Small/Medium Co Value Equity Investments. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $1.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Small/Medium Co Value Equity Investments held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.72 million.