Is Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 6.72 million Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.98 changing hands around $9.25 or 62.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $382.54M. VRDN’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.26% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 60.51% up since then. When we look at Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.25K.

Analysts gave the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.89 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 62.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 12.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRDN’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.55% over the past 6 months, a 43.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. will rise 59.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $230k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $220k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 78.60%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.19% of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares while 99.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.36%. There are 99.10% institutions holding the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.63% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million VRDN shares worth $43.98 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 1.74 million shares worth $41.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $13.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $13.07 million.