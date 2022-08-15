Is TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.66 million TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.84 changed hands at -$5.41 or -28.10% during last session. TOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.28% off its 52-week high of $50.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.99, which suggests the last value was 42.27% up since then. When we look at TOP Financial Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.05K.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information
Instantly TOP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.38 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -28.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.54%, with the 5-day performance at 36.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is -56.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.
TOP Dividends
TOP Financial Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.59% of TOP Financial Group Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.