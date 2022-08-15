Is Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.14 or 18.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.00M. SONM’s last price was a discount, traded about -725.84% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 47.19% up since then. When we look at Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8990 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 18.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.46%, with the 5-day performance at 27.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 50.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2147.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2147.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonim Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.82% over the past 6 months, a 68.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.84 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 37.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.50% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares while 3.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.34%. There are 3.02% institutions holding the Sonim Technologies Inc. stock share, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million SONM shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 62758.0 shares worth $53714.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 44987.0 shares estimated at $26591.0 under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 7078.0 shares worth around $4183.0.