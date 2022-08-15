Is Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 17.54 million Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.37. With the company’s per share price at $18.24 changed hands at $1.05 or 6.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.01B. MARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.51% off its 52-week high of $83.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was 71.49% up since then. When we look at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.64 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.88 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.49%, with the 5-day performance at 28.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 128.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.71% over the past 6 months, a -221.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. will rise 79.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.65 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $72.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.32 million and $51.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -183.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares while 39.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.69%. There are 39.80% institutions holding the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 9.26 million MARA shares worth $258.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 6.66 million shares worth $186.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $77.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $68.25 million.