Is IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.1 or 18.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.83M. IMCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -667.69% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at IM Cannabis Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.78K.

Analysts gave the IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMCC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IM Cannabis Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Instantly IMCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 18.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.44%, with the 5-day performance at 17.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) is -1.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMCC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IM Cannabis Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.83% over the past 6 months, a 71.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 110.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IM Cannabis Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $24.11 million.

The 2022 estimates are for IM Cannabis Corp. earnings to increase by 57.50%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.17% of IM Cannabis Corp. shares while 13.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.20%. There are 13.79% institutions holding the IM Cannabis Corp. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.48% of the shares, roughly 3.82 million IMCC shares worth $8.18 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.19% or 1.52 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 3.74 million shares estimated at $8.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $0.97 million.