Investors Could Make -142.97% On General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Stock

In the latest trading session, 2.51 million General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.10 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.08B. GM’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.89% off its 52-week high of $67.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.33, which suggests the last value was 22.43% up since then. When we look at General Motors Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.27 million.

Analysts gave the General Motors Company (GM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GM as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. General Motors Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 39.51 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.66%, with the 5-day performance at 9.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 24.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GM’s forecast low is $29.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.83% for it to hit the projected low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Motors Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.57% over the past 6 months, a -3.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Motors Company will rise 28.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.78 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that General Motors Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $40.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.78 billion and $33.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for General Motors Company earnings to increase by 54.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.93% of General Motors Company shares while 83.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.64%. There are 83.32% institutions holding the General Motors Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 121.87 million GM shares worth $5.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 105.2 million shares worth $4.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 37.76 million shares estimated at $1.65 billion under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 32.43 million shares worth around $1.03 billion.