Investors Could Make -114.59% On SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.42 million SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $4.66 changed hands at -$1.71 or -26.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.01M. SURG’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.65% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 62.23% up since then. When we look at SurgePays Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.07K.

Analysts gave the SurgePays Inc. (SURG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SURG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SurgePays Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Instantly SURG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.85 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -26.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 130.69%, with the 5-day performance at -24.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) is 11.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SURG’s forecast low is $8.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.4% for it to hit the projected low.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 150.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.98 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SurgePays Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $35.58 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.70%. The 2022 estimates are for SurgePays Inc. earnings to increase by 38.50%.

SURG Dividends

SurgePays Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 04 and April 08.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.61% of SurgePays Inc. shares while 4.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.27%. There are 4.61% institutions holding the SurgePays Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.48% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million SURG shares worth $1.24 million.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 77150.0 shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $1.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 26205.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.