Investing In Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 16.79 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $887.20M. ARVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1158.04% off its 52-week high of $17.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 10.49% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Analysts gave the Arrival (ARVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arrival’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.73%, with the 5-day performance at -13.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -0.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVL’s forecast low is $1.47 with $11.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -711.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.8% for it to hit the projected low.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.16% of Arrival shares while 17.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.89%. There are 17.57% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 38.14 million ARVL shares worth $142.25 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 30.36 million shares worth $113.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 11.29 million shares estimated at $17.84 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $11.31 million.