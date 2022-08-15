Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.22 or -5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.49M. HYFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1362.6% off its 52-week high of $56.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 41.04% up since then. When we look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 835.09K.

Analysts gave the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HYFM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Instantly HYFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.45 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.39%, with the 5-day performance at 40.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is 24.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYFM’s forecast low is $2.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -159.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.18% over the past 6 months, a -311.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.52 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $122.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.67 million and $122.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. earnings to increase by 205.90%.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.89% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares while 60.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.72%. There are 60.32% institutions holding the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.40% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million HYFM shares worth $50.29 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.14% or 3.21 million shares worth $48.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $5.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $16.54 million.