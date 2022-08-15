Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.97 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $197.70M. HYMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -219.59% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 71.13% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.27 million.

Analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 2.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HYMC’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1240.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1240.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -97.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.04 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 62.40%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.29% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 17.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.52%. There are 17.50% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.38% of the shares, roughly 24.39 million HYMC shares worth $56.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 1.51 million shares worth $3.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $3.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $1.09 million.