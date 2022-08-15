How Will Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.19 million Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.60M. COSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1775.0% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was -3.13% down since then. When we look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information
Instantly COSM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4159 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.39%, with the 5-day performance at -19.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is -18.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.
COSM Dividends
Cosmos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.46% of Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares while 4.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.06%. There are 4.20% institutions holding the Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million COSM shares worth $1.62 million.
Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 16170.0 shares worth $34603.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 1384.0 shares estimated at $1481.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.