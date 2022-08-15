HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.84 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.18 changed hands at $0.87 or 13.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76B. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -289.97% off its 52-week high of $28.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 60.72% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.18 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 13.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.61%, with the 5-day performance at 42.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 121.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.32% over the past 6 months, a 283.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.64% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares while 9.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.34%. There are 9.34% institutions holding the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million HIVE shares worth $23.31 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 0.91 million shares worth $2.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $24.58 million under it, the former controlled 4.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.85 million.