Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 1.75 million Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.39 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45B. HL’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.49% off its 52-week high of $7.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.44, which suggests the last value was 21.64% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.91 million.

Analysts gave the Hecla Mining Company (HL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hecla Mining Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.75 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 25.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HL’s forecast low is $4.75 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.91% over the past 6 months, a -85.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hecla Mining Company will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.65 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $184.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219.29 million and $193.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to increase by 435.70%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 66.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.66%. There are 66.54% institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 51.37 million HL shares worth $337.5 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.36% or 50.45 million shares worth $331.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 28.56 million shares estimated at $111.96 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 19.89 million shares worth around $77.98 million.