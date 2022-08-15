Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.61 changing hands around $0.25 or 7.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.91M. GWAV’s current price is a discount, trading about -437.67% off its 52-week high of $19.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 18.28% up since then. When we look at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.56K.

Analysts gave the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GWAV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.37 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 7.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.21%, with the 5-day performance at -5.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) is -56.43% down.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.49% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.