Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.07 or 3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $71.79M. GNPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.74% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 36.41% up since then. When we look at Genprex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.76K.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Instantly GNPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.11%, with the 5-day performance at 23.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is 24.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.73 days.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genprex Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Genprex Inc. earnings to increase by 17.60%.

GNPX Dividends

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Genprex Inc. shares while 9.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.12%. There are 9.98% institutions holding the Genprex Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.78% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million GNPX shares worth $4.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 0.58 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $2.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.35 million.