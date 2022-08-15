Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.70M. VINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1269.44% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.82K.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.25%, with the 5-day performance at 14.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is -18.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.50%.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 06.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.95% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares while 2.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.68%. There are 2.58% institutions holding the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million VINO shares worth $0.29 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 88160.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 74943.0 shares worth around $71870.0.