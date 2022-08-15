EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Gain 2.12%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.22 million EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.82 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.30B. EQRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.47% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 45.44% up since then. When we look at EQRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EQRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQRx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.05 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.33%, with the 5-day performance at -15.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 5.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQRX’s forecast low is $5.60 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.18% for it to hit the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQRx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.87% over the past 6 months, a -93.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for EQRx Inc. earnings to increase by 58.40%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.37% of EQRx Inc. shares while 56.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.66%. There are 56.58% institutions holding the EQRx Inc. stock share, with SB Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 43.18 million EQRX shares worth $178.32 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $163.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 6.8 million shares estimated at $37.84 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $16.73 million.