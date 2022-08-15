eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s per share price at $9.06 changed hands at $1.14 or 14.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.90M. EHTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -423.18% off its 52-week high of $47.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.98, which suggests the last value was 22.96% up since then. When we look at eHealth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.98K.

Analysts gave the eHealth Inc. (EHTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EHTH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eHealth Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.15.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

Instantly EHTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.47 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 14.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.47%, with the 5-day performance at 16.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is 19.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EHTH’s forecast low is $8.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.7% for it to hit the projected low.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eHealth Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.79% over the past 6 months, a -68.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eHealth Inc. will fall -155.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.77 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that eHealth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $54.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.43%. The 2022 estimates are for eHealth Inc. earnings to decrease by -372.90%.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.11% of eHealth Inc. shares while 95.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.45%. There are 95.32% institutions holding the eHealth Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.66% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million EHTH shares worth $48.81 million.

Starboard Value LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 2.24 million shares worth $27.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $15.78 million under it, the former controlled 6.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $10.43 million.