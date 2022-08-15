Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.53M. EBON’s last price was a discount, traded about -378.33% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 38.33% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6234 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.75%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 8.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 01.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 17.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.40%. There are 17.39% institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million EBON shares worth $5.88 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 1.89 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $0.75 million.