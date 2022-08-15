Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.53M. EBON’s last price was a discount, traded about -378.33% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 38.33% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information
Instantly EBON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6234 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.75%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 8.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
EBON Dividends
Ebang International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 01.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 17.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.40%. There are 17.39% institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million EBON shares worth $5.88 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 1.89 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $0.75 million.