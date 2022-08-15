Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 15.0 million Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.19 or -22.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $321.05M. DAVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -2191.04% off its 52-week high of $15.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 19.4% up since then. When we look at Dave Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Analysts gave the Dave Inc. (DAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DAVE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dave Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Instantly DAVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -22.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.49%, with the 5-day performance at -14.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is 14.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAVE’s forecast low is $0.65 with $0.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 2.99% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dave Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.47% over the past 6 months, a -45.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.42 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Dave Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $54.06 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Dave Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.40%.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.69% of Dave Inc. shares while 14.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.32%. There are 14.42% institutions holding the Dave Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 13.84 million DAVE shares worth $98.99 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 4.65 million shares worth $33.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $15.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $2.0 million.