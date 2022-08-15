Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.80M. CYBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.0% off its 52-week high of $2.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 51.25% up since then. When we look at Cybin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.89K.

Analysts gave the Cybin Inc. (CYBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYBN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cybin Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -6.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.33%, with the 5-day performance at 11.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 32.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYBN’s forecast low is $0.78 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cybin Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.57% over the past 6 months, a 6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cybin Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.50%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.68% of Cybin Inc. shares while 10.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.05%. There are 10.86% institutions holding the Cybin Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.34% of the shares, roughly 10.52 million CYBN shares worth $8.6 million.

Perry Creek Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 1.53 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $0.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.54 million.