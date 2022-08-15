Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 3.06 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.13 changed hands at -$0.74 or -3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.96B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.27% off its 52-week high of $36.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.98, which suggests the last value was 50.47% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.73 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.38 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.77%, with the 5-day performance at -1.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 32.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $14.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.63% over the past 6 months, a 69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders