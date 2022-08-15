Could SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.18 changed hands at -$0.44 or -1.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.47B. SPWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.2% off its 52-week high of $34.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.78, which suggests the last value was 51.18% up since then. When we look at SunPower Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.15 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.55%, with the 5-day performance at 10.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 60.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunPower Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.74% over the past 6 months, a 342.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $434.36 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that SunPower Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $487.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.80%. The 2022 estimates are for SunPower Corporation earnings to decrease by -107.00%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.30% of SunPower Corporation shares while 38.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.90%. There are 38.42% institutions holding the SunPower Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million SPWR shares worth $388.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 8.18 million shares worth $213.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $72.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $64.77 million.