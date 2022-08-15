Could Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.10M. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.83% off its 52-week high of $2.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 45.58% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADVM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 08/12/22 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.48%, with the 5-day performance at -8.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -16.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADVM’s forecast low is $2.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -240.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.34% over the past 6 months, a -5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. will rise 24.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.60%.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.71% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares while 69.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.63%. There are 69.94% institutions holding the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 10.87 million ADVM shares worth $14.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 7.32 million shares worth $9.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.6 million shares estimated at $9.51 million under it, the former controlled 10.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $2.2 million.