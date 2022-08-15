CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $4.15 changed hands at $0.43 or 11.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.50M. CRMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.25% off its 52-week high of $8.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was 36.39% up since then. When we look at CorMedix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.34K.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

Instantly CRMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -41.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.02 on Friday, 08/12/22 added 11.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.79%, with the 5-day performance at -41.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) is -0.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CorMedix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.24% over the past 6 months, a -12.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CorMedix Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 235.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2022 estimates are for CorMedix Inc. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of CorMedix Inc. shares while 34.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.83%. There are 34.39% institutions holding the CorMedix Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.19% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million CRMD shares worth $13.28 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.14% or 2.4 million shares worth $13.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $5.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $2.83 million.